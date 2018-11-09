Northampton primary school 'passionate about pupils reaching their full potential' rated good by Ofsted

A primary school in Northampton has been praised by Ofsted for providing a highly creative and inspiring environment for its pupils.

Woodvale Primary Academy was rated as 'good' by inspectors in only its second inspection. It was first inspected in 2014 and was commended for its "high expectations".

Woodvale Primary Academy

Principal David Ribbins, alongside his leadership team, were complimented for “developing strong links” with both the academy’s sponsor, Greenwood Academies Trust, and its wider community.

Inspectors also praised the academy’s attention to pupil wellbeing and welfare. Pupils state that they “feel happy at school” and enjoy the external trips and inventive lessons planned by staff, such as the Year 6 classrooms being set up as air-raid shelters to match those used in the Second World War.

The leadership team at Woodvale Primary Academy were also commended for their effective guidance, and for the support they provide to staff which allows them to make good progress in their careers, something both the academy and Greenwood Academies Trust pride themselves on.

Mr Ribbins said: “I am delighted that our academy has again been confirmed as ‘Good’ by Ofsted. The result reflects the hard work of every team member here and I would also like to thank our community for their continued support.

“This was our first Ofsted inspection since 2014 and we are pleased with the recognition that the academy received. We are passionate about ensuring that every pupil has the opportunity to reach their full potential and are very proud of the feedback that staff and pupils have received today.”

Wayne Norrie, CEO of Greenwood Academies Trust, said: “We are thrilled for Mr Ribbins and his team at Woodvale Primary Academy. The Ofsted report clearly recognises the academy's commitment to provide pupils with the best possible education in an environment that helps them to thrive.

“The trust looks forward to seeing what’s next for the academy, and we will continue to support them in every way that we can as they press ahead with their journey to become an outstanding academy.”