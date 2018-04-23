Northampton pensioner donned London Marathon running shoes for first time in 20 years in memory of late wife

A 67-year-old Northampton man has raised over £1,000 for MacMillan Cancer Support, who helped his late wife in her final stages of life.

Trevor Hardwell of West Hunsbury lost his wife, Ros to breast cancer in January 2017 and signed up to race the 26-mile London Marathon yesterday as a way of giving back to the charity that helped support them.

Ros (wearing the red top and green running shorts) taking part in the London Marathon back in 1982.

The former housing officer from Bristol last took part in a 10-kilometre run back in 1998 and 20 years on, after getting back into training, he crossed the gruelling finishing line yesterday.

Ros raced the marathon herself in 1982 for St John's Ambulance.

Not put off by age, Trevor has raised over £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and took six hours and 45 minutes to bag his medal in the hot weather.

He said: "It was absolutely incredible. You have to experience it to know what it's like. It was like being in the middle of a football crowd on a cup game.

"Ros's name was on my T-shirt. It was a bit emotional actually. That's what kept me going."

Ros, 71, formerly of Leamington Spa, was diagnosed with breast cancer back in March 2015 before the illness spread to her ribs and spine.

She was assigned a MacMillan nurse who supported the family and even assisted Trevor following Ros' death at her inquest.

He added: "I lost my friend, soulmate, confidant and partner of 39 years to cancer.

"I miss Rosalind so much its impossible to describe how I feel. The last year of Rosalind's life was made bearable and happier due to the incredible comfort received from her Macmillan nurse.

"The home visits were eagerly looked forward to. To see Rosalind uplifted by these visits was truly wondrous and helped her to cope until the next visit. Since January I have continued to receive support from the same nurse who is always there for me whenever I need her. Thank you."

To pledge to Trevor's fundraising page, click: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/trevor-hardwell