Northampton Musical Theatre Company bares all for charity...raising £3,700 for Cynthia Spencer Hospice

The Northampton Musical Theatre Company’s recent production of Calendar Girls .. The Musical staged at The Royal & Derngate raised over £3,700 for Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Money was raised from bucket collections during show week, cake sales and a sponsored head-shave by the leading man in the show.

The story set to the music written by Gary Barlow is based on the true story of a Yorkshire Women's Institute who decide to bare all to produce and sell a nude calendar to raise money for a new settee for the visitors room at the hospital that cared for one of their members much loved husband who sadly passed away with Cancer.

Northampton Musical Theatre Company

The story attracted interest all over the world and not only raised millions of pounds but was also made into play, musical and a block buster movie.

The stage musical is a challenging show to produce for obvious reasons but the company had tremendous fun during rehearsals and was a very well received show .

Jayne Minter-Maryan secretary for NMTC added that Cynthia Spencer Hospice was our chosen charity of the year to support, as everyone has at some point been touched by cancer and Cynthia Spencer are a well loved and respected hospice that relies on donations such as ours.