News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Northampton music producer Spookzville produces new Big Narstie & Slimfast TV advert

Northampton music producer and song-writer Spookzville has recently joined up with Grime artist and personality Big Narstie and brand ambassador Kelly Brook to produce the song ''Work Hard' Play Hard'' and it's remix ''Oomph for your Boomph'' for the brand new and brilliant Slimfast tv advert.
By NN MusicContributor
Published 29th Jun 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 10:03 BST

It's not the first time the 31 year old producer has worked on production for the tv screens, He also produced the intro title music for the ''The Big Narstie Show'' on Channel 4 which aired in 2018-2022 and it's ''Closing Barz'' section of the show in which celebrity guests such as Ed Sheeran, Jonathan Ross, Maya Jama and Natalie Cassidy would rap on his beats to close the show.

Spookz has also produced a catalog of songs which have surpassed millions of views and streams and has worked with the likes of UK Grime legend Wiley, DJ Ironik, Big Narstie, Nolay and Northamptons Izzie Gibbs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The adverts song ''Work Hard' Play Hard'' features a catchy hook that showcases Big Narstie's much loved unique and energetic lyrical style, backed by Spookzville's hard hitting and energetic production that he said combines the genres of Grime and Trap. The tv campaign is live right now, so you may have already seen it on your tv screens.

Big Narstie &amp; SpookzvilleBig Narstie &amp; Spookzville
Big Narstie &amp; Spookzville
Most Popular

Full Advert Link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDkYfxdBLPs

TV Short Advert Link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W7ZEUKkrIac

Big Narstie &amp; SpookzvilleBig Narstie &amp; Spookzville
Big Narstie &amp; Spookzville

The single is available to buy and stream on all major digtial platforms.

https://open.spotify.com/album/5StYpjXUCu0NNSsBIKcVe2?si=TRES96BrTKqvKuQ6En2Ugg

Music producer, SpookzvilleMusic producer, Spookzville
Music producer, Spookzville
Related topics:Northampton