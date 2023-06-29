Northampton music producer Spookzville produces new Big Narstie & Slimfast TV advert

It's not the first time the 31 year old producer has worked on production for the tv screens, He also produced the intro title music for the ''The Big Narstie Show'' on Channel 4 which aired in 2018-2022 and it's ''Closing Barz'' section of the show in which celebrity guests such as Ed Sheeran, Jonathan Ross, Maya Jama and Natalie Cassidy would rap on his beats to close the show.

Spookz has also produced a catalog of songs which have surpassed millions of views and streams and has worked with the likes of UK Grime legend Wiley, DJ Ironik, Big Narstie, Nolay and Northamptons Izzie Gibbs.

The adverts song ''Work Hard' Play Hard'' features a catchy hook that showcases Big Narstie's much loved unique and energetic lyrical style, backed by Spookzville's hard hitting and energetic production that he said combines the genres of Grime and Trap. The tv campaign is live right now, so you may have already seen it on your tv screens.

The single is available to buy and stream on all major digtial platforms.