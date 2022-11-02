Northampton mental health campaigner Joe Plumb becomes Kidscape trustee amid children’s mental health crisis

The multi award-winning mental health campaigner, Joe Plumb, will bring his expertise on young people’s mental health as a new Trustee of the bullying prevention charity.

When it comes to mental health, children and young people are struggling and Joe is doing work globally to help combat this. As national anti-bullying charity Kidscape knows, bullying can have a huge impact on young people’s wellbeing.

In fact, research commissioned by The Diana Award and Nationwide Building Society in 2020 reveals that almost half (46%) of young people have been bullied at school at some point in their life, with over half (54%) saying it negatively affected their mental health and wellbeing. Alarmingly, 14% said it led to them wanting to self-harm, while 9% felt suicidal.

Joe Plumb and David Beckham - The Sun ‘Who Cares Wins’ Mental Health Hero

Joe Plumb, who has been open about his own difficulties with mental health, understands the impact that bullying can have. The multi award-winning campaigner, who is already an ambassador for the charity, is hoping to help challenge bullying and support young people’s wellbeing by bringing his own, very personal, perspective to the Board.

Having been bullied in school, Joe spent three years in and out of a psychiatric unit after attempting to take his own life. At the age of 12, he started volunteering at a specialist youth cafe devoted to young people with additional needs, and at 13, he set up the 'Speak Up, Speak Out’ campaign with support from James Arthur and Sinitta Malone. The campaign went global.

Now, Joe specialises in anti-bullying, children's social care, mental health, and safeguarding. He is hoping that his experience will help him to support other young people who are feeling how he did.

‘Being an ambassador and Trustee for Kidscape means the world to me,’ he said.

‘I hope that with all of my lived experience and knowledge, we can make things better for children, parents and carers, and give staff the knowledge and tools to know the signs and deal with bullying more effectively.’

If you would like support for a child who is impacted by bullying, or who is involved in bullying themselves, Kidscape can help. The award-winning charity offers free ZAP workshops for children and their families, support for schools, and a Parent Advice Line for anyone who is concerned about a child in a bullying situation. Call 07496 682785 Mondays to Thursdays, 9:30am to 2:30pm.

About Kidscape: Kidscape is a leading bullying prevention charity that works across England and Wales. They help children, families, and professionals with advice, training, and tools to prevent bullying and protect young lives. Kidscape’s vision is for all children to grow up in supportive communities, safe from bullying and harm.