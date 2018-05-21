Northampton McDonald's branch to reopen with new 'click and collect' app service

A Northampton McDonald's will reopen at the end of the month after undergoing a digital transformation.

From May 31 onwards, the Riverside Retail Park branch of the fast-food restaurant will feature the new 'click and collect' mobile app service, self-service kiosks and table service.

The refurbished restaurant will featurethe new self-service kiosks.

Franchisee Perry Akhtar, who employs 705 staff across the Northamptonshire area including the Riverside branch, said: "I’m proud to be able to offer customers more choice as to how they enjoy their McDonald’s experience with this new digital store.

"McDonald’s is committed to harnessing digital innovation to provide our customers with the food they want, when and how they want it, as seen with the addition of mobile ordering.

"We anticipate ‘click and collect’ being very popular particularly when people are in a hurry and on-the-go.”