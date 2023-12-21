News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Northampton Mayor's Monthly December 2023

Welcome back Mayor’s Monthly where we update you on the latest from Mayor Cllr Stephen Hibbert and Mayoress Liz Cox.To keep up to date on all Mayoral activities, follow the Mayor’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/MayorOfNorthampton
By Lizzie HawkinsContributor
Published 21st Dec 2023, 14:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Mayor Cllr Stephen Hibbert and Mayoress Liz Cox have had such a busy December.

The Mayor and Mayoress attended Northampton Rotary Club's annual charity Santa Run. Every year the The Racecourse in Northampton is inundated with Santa's of all ages, shapes and sizes to raise money for local charities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Mayor presented the Princes Trust North Team with their Awards after months of hard work.

Most Popular
The Mayor and Mayoress at the Rotary Club's Santa Fun Run The Mayor and Mayoress at the Rotary Club's Santa Fun Run
The Mayor and Mayoress at the Rotary Club's Santa Fun Run

Northampton Town Council honoured sports stars Courtney Lawes and Chantelle Cameron with teh Freedom of the Borough at cinch Stadium Franklins Gardens.

The Mayor and Mayoress attended the Service of Nine Lessons and Carol at All Saints Church

The Mayor and Mayoress have made lots of visits to local care homes this month including St Johns and St Thomas House.

Related topics:MayorFacebook