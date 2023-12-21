Northampton Mayor's Monthly December 2023
The Mayor Cllr Stephen Hibbert and Mayoress Liz Cox have had such a busy December.
The Mayor and Mayoress attended Northampton Rotary Club's annual charity Santa Run. Every year the The Racecourse in Northampton is inundated with Santa's of all ages, shapes and sizes to raise money for local charities.
The Mayor presented the Princes Trust North Team with their Awards after months of hard work.
Northampton Town Council honoured sports stars Courtney Lawes and Chantelle Cameron with teh Freedom of the Borough at cinch Stadium Franklins Gardens.
The Mayor and Mayoress attended the Service of Nine Lessons and Carol at All Saints Church
The Mayor and Mayoress have made lots of visits to local care homes this month including St Johns and St Thomas House.