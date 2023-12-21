Northampton Mayor's Monthly December 2023

Welcome back Mayor’s Monthly where we update you on the latest from Mayor Cllr Stephen Hibbert and Mayoress Liz Cox.To keep up to date on all Mayoral activities, follow the Mayor’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/MayorOfNorthampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Mayor Cllr Stephen Hibbert and Mayoress Liz Cox have had such a busy December.

The Mayor and Mayoress attended Northampton Rotary Club's annual charity Santa Run. Every year the The Racecourse in Northampton is inundated with Santa's of all ages, shapes and sizes to raise money for local charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor presented the Princes Trust North Team with their Awards after months of hard work.

The Mayor and Mayoress at the Rotary Club's Santa Fun Run

Northampton Town Council honoured sports stars Courtney Lawes and Chantelle Cameron with teh Freedom of the Borough at cinch Stadium Franklins Gardens.

The Mayor and Mayoress attended the Service of Nine Lessons and Carol at All Saints Church