A Northampton man, whose type one diabetes left him disabled, hand-cycled and rowed for two hours straight to fundraise for Diabetes UK.

James O'Neill, 52, took on this colossal challenge to mark 40 years since he was diagnosed with type one diabetes at the age of 12.

His fundraiser took place at the Lings Forum Trilogy leisure centre on Sunday, March 20 and he raised a total of £4,100.

James said: "It was brilliant. It was absolutely amazing. With the support of everybody there, it was quite a breeze. One difficulty I found - I usually train in the gym - but I did it in the sports hall where there was no air conditioning so it was very warm.

"I was shattered and I was going to go to the gym today but my wife said I am not allowed."

Around 100 people showed up at the leisure centre to support James and a raffle took place, which saw over 100 prizes handed out. A signed drum skin from the drummer of rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chad Smith, was also auctioned off at the event.

James was diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 12 after he collapsed on a football pitch

His condition since evolved into a number of complications that saw him having his toe amputated due to a diabetic foot ulcer, suffering from diabetic retinopathy - a complication caused by diabetes that left James with tunnel-vision - and small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), which is a painful condition that affects the small intestine and can cause diarrhea and malnutrition.

He was additionally diagnosed with a muscle wasting disease known as Charcot Marie tooth, which caused his feet to change shape and distorted his walking.

James had to give up his dream job at Northampton Town Football Club, stop driving his car and use a mobility scooter to travel to and from places. He enjoys training at the gym, takes online courses at home to keep his brain ticking over and regularly gives talks about his ordeal.

James added: "People look at diabetes and say oh, it's just diabetes, but I've known people who have passed away. They get a complication and an infection and it is game over so you can't take it lightly.

"People don't understand the dangers of diabetes so I try to bring it to light."

To find out more about James' fundraiser for Diabetes UK or to make a donation, visit his Just Giving page.For more information about James' talks on the complications of diabetes, reach out to James via email at [email protected]

Take a look at five pictures from James' fundraiser at the Lings Forum Trilogy leisure centre on Sunday:

