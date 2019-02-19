Northampton man becomes sixth person arrested over early morning stabbing in Blackthorn

A sixth person has been arrested following a stabbing early yesterday (Monday, February 18) in Blackthorn.

A 23-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A sixth person has been arrested following a stabbing in Northampton on Monday.

Two 18-year-old men from Kettering, and three boys, one aged 14 from Corby, one aged 15 from Wellingborough and a third, aged 17, from Northampton, were arrested yesterday on suspicion of attempted murder. All five have all been released on police bail with conditions.

Police were called to reports of a 17-year-old boy having suffered stab wounds in Waingrove, Blackthorn, shortly after midnight yesterday.

The boy was taken to hospital where his condition is described as being serious but stable.

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Officers were conducting house-to-house inquiries yesterday in Waingrove following the incident.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.