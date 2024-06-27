Northampton man and wife ride the world on their motorbike, get married and set a Guinness record

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northampton's Lavi Scholl and Ollie Gamblin have set a new Guinness world record, becoming the youngest pair to circumnavigate the world on a motorcycle, two-up.

On their V-Strom 1050XT, they visited 39 countries on five continents and covered 46,705 miles in 589 days.

Setting off from the Ace Cafe in London, UK with Ollie - from Northampton - at the ‘bars and Lavi - from Hanover, Germany - riding pillion, the pair headed into France, before pointing the V-Strom south and crossing into Spain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From there they left the continent of Europe behind and arrived in Morocco, Africa. Sticking to the west coast they travelled down through Mauritania to Senegal, where the V-Strom was loaded into a container and shipped to Brazil to begin the South American leg of the journey.

A quick stop to get married in Las Vegas, by Elvis of course!

After landing in Brazil they travelled further south still, to the very bottom of Argentina to reach the world’s southernmost city, Ushuaia, on the island of Tierra del Fuego before returning north and up through Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia. With eight countries ticked off in South America, Lavi and Ollie flew their V-Strom 1050XT over the Darien Gap and into Panama and entered North America. They’d continue north, all the way to Canada, before airfreighting the bike to Seoul, South Korea.

Another boat ride took them to Vladivostok, Russia, and the duo continued west through Mongolia, Kazakhstan and Kygyzstan, eventually crossing the Caspian Sea into Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and across the Bosphorus, back into Europe. Nine more countries were chalked off, with Belgium being 39th and last unique nation crossed, before Lavi and Ollie returned to France and finally the UK, completing their journey, 20 months after their departure on the trip of a lifetime.

Lavi said: “The idea for a Guinness World Record came after a friend of ours attempted to become the Youngest Male to Circumnavigate the Globe by Motorcycle, an already established record. We sent an email asking if we could create a team record under the same criteria. They accepted it under the title Youngest Pair to Circumnavigate the Globe by Motorcycle (Riding Pillion).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had the freedom to plan our own route, as long as Guinness’ circumnavigation boxes were ticked. So the route was mostly planned using non-carnet countries and countries with easier visas.

Amidst the dune of the Sahara desert in Morocco

“But, honestly, we didn't really think we would make it all the way around the world when we started. The aim was just to get as far as possible but we always imagined there would be something to stop us, a visa or shipping issue, something like that. Our mindset was just, as long as we can continue we will, and that just so happened to be all the way until the end.”

Ollie added:“We saw a lot of places, a lot of people, and had a lot of experiences. If I had to pick one country that stood out, Mongolia really surprised us. The landscapes are vast and incredible and there are herds of animals just running around everywhere and locals living in Gers. It was absolutely beautiful. Another highlight was seeing wild Orca hunt for penguins on the remote Argentinian coast. It was like a scene out of a documentary right in front of our eyes.”

While the trip was a success and the record was achieved, it was not without its challenges and low points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie continued:“We had to wait in Rio de Janeiro for eight weeks because the bike was lost for a while whilst being shipped from Senegal. And we certainly toppled off many times! I didn’t have a great deal of riding experience before we set off, especially on big bikes, so it was a real learning curve and a pretty steep one. Especially two-up with all of our luggage. We also had a few hairy weather situations in places like the high altitude mountains of the Andes where the passes took us up to nearly 5000m!

Amidst the dune of the Sahara desert in Morocco

“But, throughout all of it, the V-Strom was absolutely solid. Its reliability was its main virtue. Considering the terrain it tackled, how long it went between services, it was pretty much unbreakable. Over nearly 47,000 miles we only had minor issues with some bearings finally giving up in hostile conditions and the rear shock took a bit of abuse and needed replacing. But I think that’s absolutely incredible given everything it went through.”

Lavi and Ollie will be at the Adventure Bike Rider Festival at Ragley Hall on June 28 – 30, and they have documented their journey on their YouTube channel, which can be viewed here.

For information on Suzuki’s current V-Strom range, click here.

Q&A with the couple

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the longest beach in the world, Praia Cassino in Brazil

When did you start talking about, and then decide on a round-the-world motorcycle trip? And was it always a record attempt or did that element come later?

Since we met we have been talking about a round-the-world trip and actually initially we thought that we would do it on bicycles. We did a 2000km "test ride" from John o' Groats to Lands End but after that we decided we would definitely need a motor if we were to go all the way around the world. The idea for a Guinness World Record came after a friend of ours attempted to become the Youngest Male to Circumnavigate the Globe by Motorcycle, an already established record, as we sent them an email asking if we could create a team record under the same criteria. They accepted it under the title "Youngest Pair to Circumnavigate the Globe by Motorcycle (Riding Pillion)."

How much did the record attempt affect your planning when it came to routes, number of countries, etc?

It didn't affect our plans, we had already decided to start and finish in the UK, the route was mostly planned using non-carnet countries and countries with easier visas. The record just gave the whole idea structure and as long as our route ticked all Guinness's "circumnavigation" boxes then we were free to choose any number of routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’ve been away from home for a long time and had to put food in your stomachs and fuel in the bike, how have you managed to finance the trip?

We had been working in Australia and New Zealand under working holiday visas for a few years and had saved up from that. We also worked in a factory in the UK to save more. Our YouTube channel has supported us somewhat as well along with donations from our supporters and sales of our own "Overlander" branded T-shirts.

You’ve visited a lot of countries, which one(s) stand out the most to you, and why?

One country that really surprised us was Mongolia, the landscapes are vast and incredible and it's exactly as you'd imagine it to be, herds of animals running around everywhere and locals living in Gers. Absolutely beautiful!

If you had to pick one peak highlight, what would it be?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seeing wild Orca hunt for penguins on the remote Argentinian coast, that was like a scene out of a documentary right in front of our eyes!

What sort of challenges have you faced? Crashes, being lost, accommodation, weather, people with ill-intent, etc?

We have certainly had our fair share of falling off Bumblebee. Ollie had very minimal riding experience and zero experience riding larger bikes so it was a real learning curve to be able to handle it 2-up. Especially in the first few months. We had a few hairy weather situations too in the high altitude mountains of Argentina, the weather is very unpredictable at 4000+m, we were caught in a hail storm and a lightning storm on two different occasions!

What was the lowest point for you on the trip?

Waiting in Rio de Janiero for 8 weeks because our motorcycle was "lost" for a while whilst being container shipped from Senegal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At any point did you consider - even briefly - packing it all in and just coming home?

We didn't really think we would make it all the way round the world when we started, the aim was just to get as far as possible but we always imagined there would be something to stop us, whether it be the motorcycle breaking or a visa or shipping issue. Our mindset was as long as we can continue we will, and that just so happened to be all the way until the end.

What were the biggest virtues of the V-Strom 1050?

The reliability was the main thing, the bike seems unbreakable. Nearly 47,000 miles in total and we only had minor issues (rear shock/ bearing) throughout the journey. That is absolutely incredible. This is truly an adventure machine!

What modifications did you make to the bike (if any)?

The bike had already had a Black Widow exhaust fitted before we got it. The main modifications we made were in terms of protection (Barkbusters, Bash Plate).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What did you learn on the trip that you wish you’d known in advance that would have made it easier, and what advice would you give someone else setting off on a global motorcycle trip?

The biggest thing we learnt was that we should have checked our shipping routes in more detail. We had planned on the map to ship the bike from Dakar (Senegal) to Rio de Janiero (Brazil) but in fact this isn't a recognised shipping route and so the container needed to be transferred to three different boats along the way to reach there! There are plenty of easier (and cheaper) shipping routes from Europe to South America. Also airfreight is around the same cost as container shipping these days and is much, much faster.

Would you do it again?

We are lucky enough to have survived one time around the world!

What does the future hold for yourselves and motorcycle adventure?