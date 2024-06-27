Northampton logistics company celebrating success with £30 million turnover
Northampton-based Crisis Logistics acquired Action Express Northampton, a parcel and pallet company on Brackmills Industrial Estate, which was followed by a major rebrand and name change to Xtra Express Logistics.
Now, a year on from the acquisition and nine months since the rebrand, the company is celebrating its success with the release of strong year-end financials which include a £30 million turnover and 25% increase in sales for the Brackmills site.
Managing director Edward Grant-Salmon says: “The acquisition of Action Express Logistics is one of the most positive business decisions we have made in years. We’re extremely happy with the way things are going and to have achieved the figures we have, despite the costs of the acquisition and rebrand and the unsettled economy, is phenomenal. We’ve also had some amazing feedback on the new branding.”
In the last 12 months, Xtra Express Logistics has also increased its sales team from one person to four, secured new contracts worth £2.5 million and grown its fleet of vehicles. The company also made the Northamptonshire Limited 2023 list, appearing as number 79 in the list of Northamptonshire’s Top 100 Companies, compiled by Grant Thornton.
Looking ahead to the future, Edward said: “We pride ourselves on being the very best in class when it comes to customer service and I am proud to say that has not changed. We can now offer everything from small vans to articulated lorries which travel across the UK and internationally.
“Now we want to make a real push on sales with our new sales team and are in the process of updating the curtains on our lorries, switching them over to the new branding. We look forward to seeing them travelling up and down the UK promoting the Xtra Express Logistics brand further.”
