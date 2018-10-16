Northampton life-coach shares story of finding 'Good Vibes' in first book hitting shelves this December

A Northampton-born life coach who found fame sharing his messages of self-love and positivity online is publishing his first book.

Vex King has amassed 191,000 followers on Instagram since he created his account in 2015 to spread his 'words of wisdom' about self-improvement.

Vex King's first book, Good Vibes Good Life, will hit shelves this December.

Now, his first self-help book - Good Vibes, Good Life - is hitting the shelves in a nationwide release this December, published by Hay House UK.

The Northampton born 31-year-old says the book shares advice on how to 'build a life you love' through the story of how he transformed his own life.

Vex said: "I'm so grateful for the opportunities I've got to help more people. I've always wanted to write a book and it could help me reach lots of new people.

"People try to force themselves to think positively. But if you don't accept your negative feelings and try to improve on them then it's holding in poison.

"In 2015, I was working for Network Rail but felt I wasn't doing what was right for me.

"I created an Instagram account and share my words of wisdom online from the life I had led online."Since then I've had so many people get in touch through emails asking for advice or to say thank you for how my words helped them."

His online following has led him to become a leading British Indian social influencer and creator of the Bon Vita lifestyle brand. He is also married to the most popular Indian beauty guru on Youtube, Kaushal Beauty, who has over 2m subscribers.

Vex was born and raised in Northampton, but his family struggled during his early life. His dad died when he was six-months-old and his family was homeless for years until they secured a council home in Standen Barns.

But even there, Vex says he faced problems with racism and violence in his neighbourhood and schools.

He said: "I wanted to live a better life. But when I asked people for advice they just told me life was just that way.

"Instead I turned to books, and reading transformed who I was.

"You can live a life you love, and it all starts with self-love and self-improvement."

'Good Vibes, Good Life' will launch nationally on December 4.