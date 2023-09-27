Northampton Hope Centre records unprecedented surge in homeless registrations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northampton Hope Centre, a well known hardship and homelessness charity in Northampton, has reported an alarming rise in demand for its services.

On 27th September, the Centre welcomed an unprecedented 61 individuals to its HandUp service, marking a significant increase compared to the same period last year when daily registrations averaged around 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hope Centre are seeing between 3 and 5 new registrations every day, which is an alarming trend.Alex Copeland, the CEO of Northampton Hope Centre, expressed his deep concern about the increase in number of people seeking assistance. He stated, “We are witnessing between 3-5 newcomers every day, and having 61 individuals need our services in a single day is extremely troubling, and unprecedented. Homelessness is caused from various factors, including mounting debts, forced evictions, relationship breakups, and mental health issues. What we are experiencing on the frontlines is the stark reality of the cost-of-living-crisis, and I fear that the true extent of its impact is just beginning to surface.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 27th September, the Centre welcomed an unprecedented 61 individuals to its HandUp service, marking a significant increase compared to the same period last year when daily registrations averaged around 25.

The Northampton Hope Centre has long been a lifeline to those facing homelessness, offering crisis support and a range of essential services tailored to the unique needs of each individual. Their daily service include providing free hot drinks, hot meals, warm clothing, blankets, and various support programs aimed at helping individuals get back on their feet.

Alex Copeland further emphasised the challenges they are facing, stating “We are witnessing the fallout from a perfect storm of rising energy and food prices, increased mental health issues, and escalating rents. We have already had to double the volume of food we prepare to meet the growing demand.”

The Northampton Hope Centre remains committed to providing critical support to those affected by homelessness. However, the recent surge in arrivals highlights the urgent need for increased awareness of the impacts the cost-of-living crisis is having in our communities.