Northampton Hope Centre launches winter night shelter to protect the most vulnerable.

Night Shelter - To support up to 33 individuals over night during January and February

The Northampton Hope Centre has announced the opening of a winter night shelter, a life-saving initiative designed to provide support to the street homeless during the coldest months of the year.

Running during January and February, the shelter aims to safeguard the lives of the most vulnerable, thanks to months of planning and the support of West Northamptonshire Council.

The Hope Centre, a hub for homeless support services in the heart of Northampton, already provides essential crisis aid such as sleeping bags, hot showers, blankets, clean clothing, and daily hot meals. This winter, the centre is extending its services to include overnight shelter and open 24 hours a day during the challenging weeks of the season. “We know how dangerous the winter months can be for those without a home,” said Alex Copeland, CEO of the Hope Centre. “Sleeping on the streets is not just uncomfortable—it’s life-threatening. Our Winter Night Shelter will undoubtedly save lives, providing warmth and safety, when it’s needed most.”

Last winter, the Hope Centre ran a successful three-month night shelter program, but this year’s initiative has faced significant funding challenges. Despite reduced grant availability and lower public donations, the Hope Centre has worked tirelessly, with crucial backing from West Northamptonshire Council and local community contributions, to bring this project to life. Cllr Rosie Herring, Cabinet Member for Housing at West Northamptonshire Council, said:

“The Winter Night Shelter is a testament to the power of partnership working, bringing together West Northamptonshire Council, Northampton Hope Centre, and our wider partners to protect the most vulnerable in our society during the harshest months of the year. It is deeply inspiring to see such determination and collaboration, ensuring those who need it most have access to warmth, safety, and crucial support. We are committed to working alongside our partners to tackle homelessness and create lasting solutions for those in need.”

The Hope Centre is also extending its day centre hours, which along with the night shelter, will offer nearly round-the-clock support throughout January and February. “We had hoped to establish a permanent night shelter this year, but with funding constraints, we’ve had to put our plans on hold,” explained Alex Copeland. “However, we’re thrilled to have pulled off this seven-week shelter for the coldest months of the year. It’s a tremendous relief to know that we can provide this vital service again.”

The charity is calling on the public to support their efforts by contributing to their Winter Appeal. “Financial donations are critical,” Alex Copeland emphasized. “The costs of additional staffing, heating, and supplies add up quickly. The night shelter comes at a huge financial cost to Hope, we simply could not do it without financial contributions from the local and business community.”

If you are homeless, at risk of homelessness, or know someone who needs support, please register for assistance at the Hope Centre, Oasis House, 35-37 Campbell Street, Northampton, NN1 3DS, or call 01604 214300

To donate or learn more about the Hope Centre’s work, visit: www.northamptonhopecentre.org.uk.

The Northampton Hope Centre is a leading homelessness charity in Northampton, dedicated to providing crisis support and long-term solutions to help individuals transition into secure housing. Through a range of services and community-driven initiatives, the centre offers hope and dignity to those in need.