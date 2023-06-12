News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Hope Centre activates Severe Weather Emergency Protocol as temperatures are set to rise

With warm weather set to remain high this week, Northampton Hope Centre has activated SWEP. SWEP is the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol activated when weather presents a risk to homeless individuals during severe weather conditions.
By Kyra WilliamsContributor
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:16 BST- 1 min read
Northampton Hope Centre, based on Ash St in Central NorthamptonNorthampton Hope Centre, based on Ash St in Central Northampton
Recognising the heightened risks faced by those experiencing homelessness and sleeping rough in extreme heat, the local charity has extended it’s opening hours. In addition to offering shelter, The Hope Centre is also distributing bottled water and providing service users with sun cream.

People experiencing homelessness are at heightened risk of developing heat-related illnesses because of their inability to keep cool and sheltered and have reduced access to drinking water. The local charity is appealing to local businesses to come forward if they have facilities for filling water bottles. One of the issues facing the charity is that in hot weather, the heat can make it difficult for people walking any distance to access the charities on-site facilities. Having convenient locations around the town centre for re-filling water bottles would be potentially lifesaving for those struggling in the extreme weather conditions.

In addition, the charity is appealing for donations of suncream, caps, shorts and t-shirts to ensure they have enough sun protection to distribute over the forthcoming summer months. Sleeping rough on the streets can be dangerous at anytime of the year, but it can be life threatening during periods of extreme heat.

If you can help the Hope Centre with their appeal for sun protection supplies or are able to re-fill water bottles for those with limited access to fresh drinking water, please contact [email protected]

