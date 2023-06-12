Northampton Hope Centre activates Severe Weather Emergency Protocol as temperatures are set to rise

Northampton Hope Centre, based on Ash St in Central Northampton

Recognising the heightened risks faced by those experiencing homelessness and sleeping rough in extreme heat, the local charity has extended it’s opening hours. In addition to offering shelter, The Hope Centre is also distributing bottled water and providing service users with sun cream.

People experiencing homelessness are at heightened risk of developing heat-related illnesses because of their inability to keep cool and sheltered and have reduced access to drinking water. The local charity is appealing to local businesses to come forward if they have facilities for filling water bottles. One of the issues facing the charity is that in hot weather, the heat can make it difficult for people walking any distance to access the charities on-site facilities. Having convenient locations around the town centre for re-filling water bottles would be potentially lifesaving for those struggling in the extreme weather conditions.

In addition, the charity is appealing for donations of suncream, caps, shorts and t-shirts to ensure they have enough sun protection to distribute over the forthcoming summer months. Sleeping rough on the streets can be dangerous at anytime of the year, but it can be life threatening during periods of extreme heat.