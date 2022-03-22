Northampton home taped off by police and ambulance after man is attacked by gang
The attack took place around one hour ago and now emergency services are on the scene
A Northampton home has been taped off after a man was attacked by a group of people.
Two police cars and an ambulance were sighted outside a home in St Michael's Road, with one house taped off at around 1.30pm today.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "This relates to an attack on a man by a group of people just after 12.30pm today.
"He hasn’t got any life changing or life threatening injuries thankfully and enquiries are progressing to identify those involved."
Anyone who witnessed the attack is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 187.