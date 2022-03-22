Northampton home taped off by police and ambulance after man is attacked by gang

A man was attacked at around 12.30pm today.

A Northampton home has been taped off after a man was attacked by a group of people.

Two police cars and an ambulance were sighted outside a home in St Michael's Road, with one house taped off at around 1.30pm today.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "This relates to an attack on a man by a group of people just after 12.30pm today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He hasn’t got any life changing or life threatening injuries thankfully and enquiries are progressing to identify those involved."