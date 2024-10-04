Northampton holiday park residents urged to apply for 'limited' £150 warm home payment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northampton South MP Mike Reader is encouraging permanent residents of Northampton holiday parks to apply for a dedicated Warm Home Discount scheme operated by Charis.

Payments of £150 are available to eligible Park Home residents, such as those who live at Billing Aquadrome, who do not have a direct relationship with an electricity supplier and instead pay the site owners for their electricity.

The Park Homes Warm Home Discount scheme is a multi-supplier initiative which this year is being funded by E.ON, Next, Utilita, OVO and Rebel Energy. The scheme is Ofgem approved and regulated.

Residents can apply through an online form. People who want help with making an application, the constituency team in Mike Reader's office are ready to help residents apply. People can also contact the Charis customer support team during normal working hours.

Mike Reader MP Northampton South

Mike Reader said: “This is an opportunity for our park home residents in Northampton to receive payments of £150 to help with their energy costs. Residents who pay council tax, are on means tested benefits or tax credits or whose household income is less than £19,978 need to apply as soon as possible as this is a limited scheme.

"I would hope that everyone who meets the criteria applies to this fund. My team and I are on hand to support people with applications who were effected by the recent flood.”

As funding is limited the scheme operates until all monies are allocated. Payments are made directly into successful applicants’ bank accounts before the end of March 2025.

Jonathan Hunt, Charis’s director of client services, added: "There are people in our society that often get overlooked by the usual support systems. We want to ensure they know about the payment they are entitled to, otherwise, these people may be facing significant pressures, despite this help being there.”

Charis Grants Ltd. is a privately owned company established in 2003 to facilitate the distribution of funds and grants by energy companies, charities, housing associations and other bodies, such as the Citizens Advice, which help and support vulnerable people in the community.

See details for the Charis Park Home Warm Home Discount scheme at www.charisgrants.com/partners/park-homes and apply at www.lightningreach.org/charis

Charis helpline: 01733 797543 (Monday to Friday between 09am and 5pm)