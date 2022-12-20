Northampton golf club raises tee-rriffic amount for children’s charity

Members of a Northampton golf club have raised a tee-rrific £3,330 for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

Rainbows is the East Midlands only hospice to provide care for babies, children and young people with terminal and serious illnesses, including those from Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Golfers at Cold Ashby Golf Centre have supported the charity in the past and this year, money was also raised in memory of the general manager, Peter Sparks, who died in September 2021.

Golfers with Kerry Laurie of Rainbows

They club also donated a toy hamper for the hospice and an overnight hotel stay as a Rainbows raffle prize.