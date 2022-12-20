Northampton golf club raises tee-rriffic amount for children’s charity
‘We would like to thank everyone at the club for such an incredible donation to Rainbows’
Members of a Northampton golf club have raised a tee-rrific £3,330 for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.
Rainbows is the East Midlands only hospice to provide care for babies, children and young people with terminal and serious illnesses, including those from Northamptonshire.
Golfers at Cold Ashby Golf Centre have supported the charity in the past and this year, money was also raised in memory of the general manager, Peter Sparks, who died in September 2021.
They club also donated a toy hamper for the hospice and an overnight hotel stay as a Rainbows raffle prize.
Kerry Laurie, Rainbows Community Fundraiser, said: “We would like to thank everyone at the club for such an incredible donation to Rainbows. Our charity cares for babies, children and young people from Northamptonshire and without the support of groups like Cold Ashby Golf Centre, we wouldn’t be able to open our doo