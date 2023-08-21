Northampton General Hospital has achieved a national recognition award for the way it supports service and ex-service personnel.

It has achieved the Silver Award from the Government’s Defence Employer Recognition Scheme – for the way it supports the armed forces community.

The Silver Award reflects the outstanding efforts the Trust has made to:

L-R Tracey Robson, Ian Barker, Anna Ferreira-Gomes, Palmer Winstanley and Lizzie Edwards

Actively employ veterans and utilise their unique skills and experiences within the hospital workforce. The Trust employs many veterans across all departments including portering, security, A&E, ward administration, as volunteers, and at a senior level at the hospital including the director level post of Chief Operating Officer

Support reservists – We provide exceptional support to our employees who serve as reservists, ensuring they can balance their civilian and military responsibilities effectively. For example we support them in attending their annual forces training exercises.

Armed Forces Champions - We have an established Armed Forces Champions group across the Trust who are able to meet and share ideas, create awareness, and visit our patients or loved ones with an armed forces connection. As a Trust we also employ a Defence Medical Welfare Officer who is able to visit veterans and support staff.

Actively support the armed forces community – we attend and support local Armed Forces community events and initiatives where we showcase our commitment to supporting our military personnel and their families.

Lizzie Edwards is a Resuscitation & Simulation Trainer at NGH, and a second lieutenant adult volunteer for the Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, and Rutland Army Cadet Force (LNR ACF) and is the hospital’s Armed Forces Lead.

She said: “We are thrilled and proud to have achieved the Silver Award. This a prestigious recognition of our commitment and unwavering support to our armed forces personnel and veterans.

“By promoting a military-friendly environment, we have shown our utmost respect and gratitude to the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our nation.

“It would not have been possible without the hard work, dedication, and inclusivity, demonstrated by all members of our hospital community towards current and ex-service personnel.”

Chief Operating Officer Palmer Winstanley joined the hospital in 2022. He has previously served with the Rifles Regiment in Edinburgh for almost nine years including tours in Kosovo and Afghanistan.

He said: “For me the NHS was a good fit when I left the Army because it is an organisation committed to helping people and making a difference.

“I am delighted that we have achieved the Defence Employer Silver Award which underlines our support to all service and ex-service personnel whether they are members of staff, patients or visitors, to Northampton General Hospital.

“As an organisation we are very proud to be a Defence Employer and we are grateful for the many invaluable skills forces personnel bring with them to the NHS including quick-decision making, work ethic, loyalty, integrity, and respect. “

NGH’s Director of Human Resources, Tracey Robson, said: “This achievement marks a significant milestone in our journey towards being an exemplar employer for the defence community.

“As we move forward, we will continue to foster an environment that values diversity, promotes inclusivity, and empowers our armed forces personnel.

“Congratulations to our staff – in all areas - for supporting this remarkable achievement!

“We will continue to work together to make a positive impact on the lives of those who have selflessly served our country.”