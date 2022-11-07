Northampton friends raise £1,200 for good causes with JAMathon...and they need your help too
‘Have you thought about how you can support family, friends and/or people in your community that may be struggling?’
The nights are longer, the temperature is dropping and life can be a struggle for some. Have you thought about how you can support family, friends and/or people in your community that may be struggling? It may be that you can give them information they didn’t have, talk to people and learn what you can, then share.
For example, have you heard of the ‘warm spaces’ initiative, set up by West Northamptonshire Council, providing warm and safe spaces to enjoy a hot drink and some company? Who could use that information?
Talk – Collaborate - Teamwork. These 3 words are important say JAM (that’s 3 local women, Julia Harris, Ann Brebner and Mandy Lagden) that shout out and fundraise for local charities.
Their current fundraiser, The JAMathon - of Fundraisers, started on 21st September, ends on 20th December and for the first time is raising money for three Northampton charities – Breast Friends Northants, Harry’s Pals and Deafconnect.
To date £1,274 has been raised because of a number of different collaborations with local businesses, Jayne Crofts of Studio 8 Embroidery, Diane Cockburn of Dainty Rocks Jewellery, Ann Brebner of Orchard Home Cleaning, Tom Green of Square Feet Co-working and Jessica Claringbold of Wild Hearts Yoga UK and of course regular supporters.
Find out who will support you in an idea, big or small doesn’t matter, everything makes a difference.
JAM can be found on Facebook: www.facebook.com/JAMhelpingout
A little more information on the three charities, that can all be found on Facebook.
BREAST FRIENDS NORTHANTS, that is run by women who have been through a breast cancer diagnosis, is a support group for all other people affected by breast cancer (T: 07582 394956)HARRY’S PALS, that offers emotional support to parents who have recently had a diagnosis that their son or daughter is severely ill or disabled (E: [email protected])DEAFCONNECT, the only charity in Northants that supports deaf people of all ages and with a centre in Dallington that supports the community (T: 01604 589011 or text 07813 006813)