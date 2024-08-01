Northampton friends complete epic rally across europe raising £2000 for local charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Six intrepid friends from Northampton have completed the renowned Two Ball Rally, an adventurous long-distance driving challenge through France, Spain, Switzerland, and Italy.

Glenn, Lisa and Harry Warner, Sara and Mark Jennings and Niall Harwood, all from East Hunsbury in Northampton, participated in this year's Barcelona challenge, raising over £2000 for the local charity Pumped Up.

Pumped Up is dedicated to supporting individuals recovering from heart attacks and strokes. The funds were raised in memory of Paul Jennings, a friend, husband, and father, who passed away unexpectedly last year.

Lisa Judge from the charity remarked “Glenn and the team have raised a phenomenal amount of money for the Pumped Up groups in memory of their friend Paul. This will really make a difference to the lives of people living with Heart Failure or who have had a Heart Attack in Northamptonshire.

Reims Circuit

It has been wonderful to follow the team’s journey and see them smash their targets. We would like to thank the team for their incredible donation and raising awareness of Cardiac Arrest and Heart Failure - we are very proud of your achievements and deeply grateful for your support.”

The Two Ball Rally is famous for its thrilling and budget-friendly challenges, pushing teams to their limits as they navigate long distances in economical cars. This year's Barcelona challenge saw over 50 teams compete, with participants driving through picturesque and demanding routes across four countries.

Glenn Warner, speaking on behalf of the group, expressed their enthusiasm and dedication: "We embarked on this rally not only for the adventure but also to honour Paul’s memory. We’re thrilled to have raised funds for Pumped Up, which does incredible work for heart and stroke recovery."

Sara Jennings added, "The journey was tough but incredibly rewarding. The camaraderie and spirit among all the teams were fantastic, and we’re grateful for all the support we’ve received from our community."

The Alps

The friends’ participation in the Two Ball Rally not only highlights their adventurous spirit but also underscores their commitment to making a positive impact in their local community. Their efforts have been widely praised, with many commending their dedication to both the rally and the charitable cause.

For more information on the Two Ball Rally, visit https://www.twoballbangerrally.co.uk/ and to support Pumped Up, please visit https://www.northamptonshire-carers.org/pumped-up