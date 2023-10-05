Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The BID says overall, crime committed between 5pm and 5am on Fridays and Saturdays dropped by five per cent in 2022-23, criminal damage was down by more than 60 per cent and violent incidents causing injury fell by 40 per cent – according to data using incidents reported to Northamptonshire Police.

The figures have been shared by Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) during Purple Flag Month which celebrates cities and towns like Northampton that have secured the prestigious Purple Flag status.

Similar to the Blue Flag scheme for beaches, the Association of Town and City Management (ATCM) awards Purple Flag status to places which offer a safe, welcoming environment combined with a diverse mix of dining and entertainment between the hours of 5pm and 5am.

The Purple Flag outside the Guildhall

Mark Mullen, operations manager at Northampton Town Centre BID which funded the town’s Purple Flag application, said: “We are incredibly proud that Northampton has held the prestigious Purple Flag status since 2018 because it recognises that the people involved in our night-time economy work are creating a safe and welcoming town centre for our visitors.

“Achieving this accreditation is no easy feat and it’s heartening to see that the multitude of proactive projects that are running in the town centre to keep people safe are having a positive impact on the area’s crime figures.

“Northampton’s night life has so much to offer and it’s wonderful to see our town centre has become even safer for everyone over the past year.”

Activities which have been taking place in the town centre include Northamptonshire Police’s Nightsafe Operation, Operation Kayak which tackles predatory behaviour and patrols by Street Pastors and Northampton Guardians.

October is Purple Flag Month

Six new emergency help points linked to the town’s CCTV control room were set up last year, this year saw the relaunch of the Cops Adopt a Shop programme and Community Action Days have been held to promote safety items and advice to the public.

Northampton Town Centre BID and Northampton Business Crime Partnership also run the Northampton Town Anti-Social Behaviour Reporting Scheme (NTARS) which enables levy paying businesses to share intelligence on anti-social behaviour and ‘low level’ crime with one another and the police.