Northampton firm announced as new partner for Delapré Abbey’s 19th century stable block project

An established physiotherapy business has been announced as the first company set to move into Delapré Abbey’s new wellbeing hub.

Thanks to support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust is on track to transform a run-down former block of stables in its grounds into a wellbeing hub - due to be completed and open to the public for the spring of 2025.

Move4 Physio, a successful Northampton based physiotherapy and rehabilitation business, is proudly putting Delapré Abbey is at the heart of its ambitious expansion plans.

Thea Jackon, Richard Clinton and Lee Daggett.

Lee Daggett, Physiotherapist and Managing Director of Move4 Physio said: “This marks a big step forward for our business. To be part of the Stables, alongside like-minded organisations, is exciting. The Abbey is already a magnet for people wanting to exercise so to be able to help people continue on their exercise journey is a perfect fit. As long as you have your mental and physical health other things don’t matter.

“We first launched in 2016 and had our biggest period of growth during the pandemic. When covid struck we closed for 3 months but as soon as we reopened we quickly doubled our patient numbers and ended up building an extra treatment room to meet demand. We now see around 300 people every month, but there are so many more people who would like our support, so we look forward to becoming an integral part of this new wellbeing hub.”

Richard Clinton, CEO of Delapré Abbey, added: “The old Stables, in the heart of our grounds, has been unloved for many years so this redevelopment is all about restoring a sense of pride. The hub will be here for the community, it will create jobs and opportunities and it will secure an income for that will ensure Delapré Abbey is here for generations to come. A huge welcome to Move4 Physio.”

Move4 Physio has ambitious plans for its new Delapré Abbey centre, including specialist pelvic health physiotherapy clinics aimed at helping pre-and post-natal women with a variety of common and treatable issues that commonly result following pregnancy and childbirth. These services will also assist with the myriad of issues caused by the menopause and provide much needed education and treatment for women in need of their help.

Lee added: “We are all about empowering people and giving them the tools to manage their own issues and take back control of their lives. Yes, we treat people but rehabilitation and strength is key. Pelvic health physiotherapy support will be just one of our specialist services, helping women recover from the impact of pregnancy and childbirth, alongside many other issues.”

Move4Physio have reserved a 500 sq ft unit in the Abbey’s former Stables block, and already has plans for a treatment area, and a gym space which will provide the ability to take patients from the very beginning of their rehab journey, all the way to their defined goal.

