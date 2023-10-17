Northampton Fireworks Spectacular to take place at the Racecourse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The free event, organised by Northampton Town Council, attracts thousands of visitors every year with an exciting evening of entertainment planned for all the family from 4pm.

Visitors can enjoy funfair rides, live music from local band Six Feet Apart and breath-taking fire and pyrotechnic performances from Live Performers, along with a delicious variety of food and drink stalls, ahead of a spectacular pyro-musical fireworks finale at 6pm.

New for 2023 and produced by the Northampton Film Festival, the Northamptonshire Gunpowder Plot story will play on big screens, telling the tale of how history's most infamous attempt to bring down the Houses of Parliament has links to the county and resulted in the eponymous Guy Fawkes Night.

Fireworks

Cllr Jane Birch, Chair of the Community Services Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: “The Fireworks Spectacular will be even bigger and better this year, and we are thrilled to bring something a little different to the event, with the addition of lights and lasers and a specially commissioned film exploring the local history of the Gunpowder plot.

“The council has also worked closely with suppliers to ensure that the fireworks used are as environmentally friendly as possible.

“We are looking forward to this fantastic evening and would like to thank the event sponsors Maintenance Services Electrical Ltd and Midshires Electrical & Lighting Ltd who are providing additional lighting at this year’s event.”

Entry is free. Charges apply for funfair rides and food and drink stalls.