Northampton family centre launches campaign after shocking loss of two young lives due to knife crime

Springs Family Centre has created a street level centre at the heart of its community in Spring Boroughs, Castle Ward, Northampton. We are concerned about the 'detached' approach to preventing knife crime. if you would like to read our summary report with Nottingham University please ask.

In recent weeks in Northampton we have seen the tragic loss of two more young lives due to knife crime. Everyone has been shocked and horrified.The question going forward, yet again, is how do we prevent another loss of life? Firstly we must acknowledge that Northampton has a problem and current initiatives have failed.

The police are not the right people to solve the problem as by the time it reaches them it is too late. West Northants Council are not the people to solve the problem as in this council area they do not run any youth work provision.

Fred Shand (left), 16, died after being stabbed near the Cock Hotel in Harborough Road on March 22. Kwabena Osei-Poku, previously known as Alfred, (right) was stabbed on April 23 in New South Bridge Road, Far Cotton, yards away from the University of Northampton’s Waterside campus.

The only way to solve this problem is in the community and by the community. The young people, the mums and dads, the local community, the voluntary sector and faith communities all at local level can by working together take back control and prevent.

West Northants Council and Northamptonshire Police & Fire Commissioner do have a role to play – they could provide long term funding for community based initiatives.

Many of the young people could be supported by mentors – to take an interest in them and support them to fulfil their dreams.

We can never eliminate knife crime among young people but we could significantly reduce it by cost effective community based and community run initiatives.

In the area we work, Spring Boroughs, the young people are often living in socially overcrowded housing with no outdoor play space. We serve a rich, diverse community. We have aspects of youth work going on 6 days a week. We try to respond to the changing needs of our young people. Our young people deserve the best but are often let down by those tasked with providing services for them.

Our young people have tremendous potential let’s work together to unlock that potential for the benefit of the whole community.

