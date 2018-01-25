Northampton employees’ hard work pays off with gold awards and trip to the palace

An invitation to St James’ Palace was the culmination of hard work of a group of Northampton colleagues.

Five employees from across Travis Perkins plc have secured a prestigious Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE).

All five completed the programme in 2017 and were presented with their certificates in London, on behalf of HRH The Earl of Wessex.

Sadie Garland-Kenny said: “The DofE Award is important to me because this is will mark the completion of a journey which has changed my life.

“It has given me a confidence I never thought I would have which is proving to bring me lots of opportunities.”

Travis Perkins has supported The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme which allows individuals to develop the practical and social skills the organisation values.

The company offers 15 places a year to women under the age of 23, to start their DofE, to help support their personal development and to accelerate their progression in the construction industry.

Helen Smith, HR Director at Travis Perkins, said: “We are really proud to offer our young female employees the chance to undertake The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

“We truly believe that it equips our staff with a huge array of transferable skills that will help them have a productive and prosperous future.”

Peter Westgarth, Chief Executive of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, said: “The Award is a springboard for young people to a positive and productive future.

“Companies have told us that employees who do their DofE go on a life-changing journey as the experience breeds confidence, strengthens character, develops skills they never thought they were capable of and transports them out of their comfort zones.

“It’s only then that real personal growth happens and shapes a young person’s prospects for life - the achievement of the Travis Perkins’ apprentices should not be overlooked.

“It’s an honour to congratulate them and wish them well for an exciting time ahead.”