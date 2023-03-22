Northampton Diversity Rotary Club seeks support for School supplies for local schools..

Northampton Diversity Rotary Club established in 2022.

Club members are from many different communities.

One of their main aim is to support local causes especially during these difficult times. The club wishes to support local families by providing them with colouring pens, pencils, paint etc especially struggling to keep children occupied during school holidays.

School Supplies Donation Drive.

The School Supplies Donation Drive is underway until 20th April. We welcome any stationery products such as colouring pens and pencils, paint, paint brushes, paper, glitter, rubber, crayons craft items. Donation Drop-off Points are the One Stop Shop, The Guildhall, St Giles Square NN1 1DE and St James Post Office, 144 St James Road NN5 5LQ.

Rufia Ashraf (President) This new club was formed because we understand during these difficult times parents are struggling financially.

We wish to reach out to everyone who are able to support local children enjoy their holidays crafting and colouring, something so simple to keep children preoccupied for hours.