Northampton Diversity Rotary Club announces new president
Northampton Diversity Rotary Club was formed by former Mayor of Northampton Rufia Ashraf in 2022. As first President of the Club her main aim has been to help fundraise for local charities. With the support of members the Club has been visible in the town.
The inauguration took place 6th October in the Mayor's Parlour. The Mayor formally announced the new President Sadia Nabi. She is looking forward to continue raising funds and hopes to relieve financial stress on local charities.
We are also looking for new members from all faiths and community backgrounds to enhance our work. For more information contact Secretary 07772414316 or [email protected]
Rufia Ashraf says: "I will continue to support the club raise valuable funds which is much needed. We meet once a month and we spend our time fundraising. Everyone is welcome."