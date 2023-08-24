Northampton developer raises £30,000 for homelessness charity

Northampton Hope Centre helps people experiencing problems of disadvantage and marginalisation, including hardship, homelessness, addiction and mental health. As well as giving practical support, it focuses on helping people to help themselves.

The developer, which is based in Northampton, selected the charity to help support people facing hunger, homelessness and hardship.

The charity offers a range of services including ‘hand up’, which offers food, care and support to homeless and disadvantaged people, and ‘Learning4Living’, that provides a range of activities including creative groups, fitness groups and employability skills workshops.

DWSM - SGB-6813 - Ben Kalus holding the cheque with Northampton Hope Centre CEO, Alex Copeland

Over the course of the year, David Wilson Homes South Midlands raised money through a number of means, including a cycle ride to cover the distance from Northampton to Rotterdam, as well as a skydive.

Alex Copeland, CEO at Northampton Hope Centre, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support from David Wilson Homes, we are facing an unprecedented rise in all areas of our operations. The combined fundraising efforts made possible with charity of the year partnerships like this make a significant impact on our ability to meet the challenges we are facing.

“It’s our 50th birthday next year, looking back at where we started to the range of services we offer now, it really is incredible, we couldn’t have done this without the support of businesses like this.”

Another of Northampton Hope Centre’s services is the ‘Grow! Cook! Eat!’ project that enables people to grow and cook healthy food, and share their knowledge to those around them.

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We are thrilled to have been able to support Northampton Hope Centre over the past year, and hope that our fundraising will help the charity continue its important work.

“The work that it carries out on a daily basis is so important and we’re grateful to have this opportunity to raise vital funds for such a worthwhile cause.”