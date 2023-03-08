Northampton developer raises more than £20,000 for mental health charity

Northamptonshire Mind is committed to delivering high quality and appropriate services for people who experience mental ill health, promoting recovery, independence and integration at all times.

The developer first selected Northamptonshire Mind as its charity of the year in 2020 to help promote and support good mental health in the areas in which it builds.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the housebuilder was unable to host many fundraising events and therefore continued its support of the charity in the two subsequent years.

DWSM - SGB-7910 - Ben Kalus with Sarah Hillier outside Northamptonshire Mind

Over the three years, David Wilson Homes South Midlands raised money through show home furniture sales, internal fundraising such as bake sales and dress down Fridays, and donations at its Christmas parties.

Nick Tite, Fundraising and PR Lead at Northamptonshire Mind, said: “The support offered by David Wilson Homes South Midlands has been absolutely amazing and we cannot thank the staff enough for their support in fundraising and in raising awareness around mental health.

“This fundraising total is invaluable in allowing us to continue to support people across our communities as we strive to improve the mental well-being of the people of Northamptonshire – from all of us here at Northamptonshire Mind, a huge thankyou!”

Mind aims to raise awareness of mental health, to challenge the stigma associated with mental illness and to promote and support positive mental health.

It offers a range of services focussed on mental health and wellbeing, supporting all those who need it in Northampton, South Northamptonshire, Wellingborough, Corby and Rushden.

The organisation provides a listening ear in times of need, support into employment, one-to-one support, and educational courses helping people understand anxiety, depression and anger management.

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We are thrilled to have been able to support Northamptonshire Mind over the last few years, and hope that our fundraising will help the charity continue its important work.