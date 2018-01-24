Northampton council tax set for increase

Council tax in Northampton looks set to increase in the 2018/19 financial year.

The borough council published its council tax base report for the upcoming financial year this week, and the calculations show an increase across all the town's wards.

The recommendation is that the council approve the council tax base for Band D properties calculated at £66,873.95, an increase of £1,164.66 from 2017/18. The base has to be determined by January 31 by the full council.

The smallest increase comes in Great Houghton where residents can expect to pay £2.10 more, while those living in Billing will see an increase of £82.66.

List of Northampton wards and the changes in their Band D council tax compared to last year:

Billing - £2,761.23 (an increase of £82.66 compared to last year)

Collingtree - £522.77 (up by £9.02)

Duston - £5,521.83 (up by £50.00)

Great Houghton £290.30 (up by £2.10)

Hardingstone - £804.99 (up by £9.55)

Upton - £3,015.72 (up by £22.59)

Wootton, Wootton Fields & Simpson Manor - £2,958.24 (up by £17.51)

East Hunsbury - £3,462.75 (up by £53.77)

West Hunsbury - £1,650.38 (up by £4.61)

Hunsbury Meadow - £505.45 (up by £4.05)

Northampton (unparished) - £45,380.28 (up by £908.81)

The tax base changes each year due to changes in property type and how they are used.

When making the estimate the council considers the growth of the tax base (the number of taxable properties in the area) and the number of properties expected to be built in the financial year and any that are due to be completed between December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2018.

It also considers any changes to exemptions, discounts and the authority's Council Tax Reduction Scheme, as well as its collection rate - which has gone up from 97.1 per cent to 97.8 per cent for the 2018/19 tax base setting.

Northampton Borough Council have been approached for comment.