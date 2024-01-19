Northampton community champion awarded prestigious people's honour

Philanthropist Naz Islam was presented with his award at the Palace of Westminster, recognising his outstanding contribution to his community

Naz Islam, from Northampton, is one of 28 remarkable individuals to be recognised at the Palace of Westminster with the prestigious British Citizen Award (BCA) in recognition of their extraordinary endeavours.

The British Citizen Award, in partnership with One Stop, is now in its 10th year and recognises exceptional people who positively impact their communities throughout the country. Dubbed ‘The People’s Honours’ this programme recognises true community heroes for their divergent endeavours and positive impact on society.

Naz was recognised at the Palace of Westminster today (18th January 2024) and honoured with The British Citizen Award for Services to Community, receiving the coveted BCA Medal of Honour and invited to use the post-nominals BCAc as a legacy of his achievements.

Community champion Naz Islam was rewarded for his services to the community.

Naz was born in Northampton and has worked in the town's thriving hospitality industry since he was 15. A keen community champion and a philanthropist, Naz is a passionate supporter of local charities and always helps the most vulnerable members of society.

During Covid he donated more than 12,000 free meals to the Hope Centre, Care Homes and Northampton Night Shelter, helping the most vulnerable members of society have access to a hot meal, as well as donating and delivering meals to doctors and nurses at Northampton General Hospital. He donates food to homeless shelters and food banks all year round, is a successful entrepreneur and a passionate member of the Bangladeshi community in the UK.

He has helped raise over £90,000 for charities during the past 25 years and is a co-director of the Government-funded NGO, ‘Centre for Policy Promotion and Prevention’, which works on projects across the UK promoting community cooperation between marginal communities and the wider society. The charity empowers young people from ethnic minority backgrounds to reach their full potential, free from the stigma of racism, and encourages them to reject extremism and contribute to creating prosperity and well-integrated communities.

“This year’s medallists have reminded us of how many amazing people are supporting our communities, especially during such a challenging time. At One Stop we serve many communities across the country, and we know how important voluntary work is to support those in need. We're proud to be partnering with the BCA again and to play a small part in helping each medallist to be recognised. Our congratulations go to all honourees,” said Stephanie Wood, from BCA partner One Stop.

The medal presentation will be hosted by TV presenter Matt Allwright, and attended by BCA Patrons, Dame Mary Perkins, founder of Specsavers, and The Rt Hon Lord Dholakia. The British Citizen Award was established in 2015 to recognise exceptional individuals who work tirelessly and selflessly to make a positive impact on their communities and society.

Each medallist is presented with their BCA at the Palace of Westminster by senior representatives from official partners One Stop, Places for People, Specsavers, Objective HR, and Uniserve who all support this unique programme. Medallists then board an Open Top Lap of Honour tour provided by Big Bus London, before attending a certificate presentation at the prestigious Church House to complete their recognition.