Northampton comic con & toy fair returns next Sunday for a super fun family day out!

There will be a ‘HOLY BATMAN!!’ opportunity to see up close a classic 1966 Batmobile or how about some more than meets the eye with the Transformers Movie’s BUMBLEBEE? There will be a chance to relive those console memories in the Retro Gaming Zone, or showoff an amazing costume in the cosplay competition!

With over 100 stalls selling all sorts of geeky, crafty and retro merchandise and so much more there will be plenty to see and buy! If you are looking for something to do next weekend, a fantastic day out that is suitable for all the family then do come along to The Benham Sports Centre for some SUPER FUN at THE NORTHAMPTON COMIC CON & TOY FAIR!

Northampton was where it all started and since that very first event in 2022, Striking Event’s Comic Cons and Toy Fairs have gone from strength to strength, visiting numerous cities and towns across the Midlands and the South. Bringing the thrill and excitement of comics cons to local communities, Striking Events are successfully taking the stress and travelling out of a comic con experience.

Come and experience the fun of one-day comic cons for yourself!