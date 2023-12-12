Northampton College students enjoy trip to Parliament

Public services students from Northampton College gained an insight into the inner workings of government during a trip to Parliament.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The group was given a guided tour around both the House of Commons and House of Lords before meeting local MP Michael Ellis to gain an understanding of how government functions.

Michael Colbourne, curriculum manager for social sciences, sport and public services at Northampton College, said: “We had a great learning day, with students able to enjoy a fully guided visit to the Houses of Parliament, where they were able to visit the Monarch's robing room and both chambers, learning about the history and functions of the House of Lords and the House of Commons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We were privileged to be met by Michael Ellis MP, our Member of Parliament for Northampton North, who made time to talk with our Public Services and Social Sciences students and to answer their questions regarding his career in Law and Politics, and the work of the Government and the Legislature.

Northampton College students enjoyed a trip to Parliament

“Students also visited the United Kingdom's Supreme Court in Parliament Square, learning about the role of the Judiciary as a key institution in our Democratic 'Separation of Powers', and visiting Court One.

“We then undertook a walking tour of some of the key Ministries of Central Government, learning about the work of HM Treasury, The Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Ministry of Defence.

“This inspirational visit helped students to gain an intimate appreciation of the importance of our Parliament and Judiciary in our Constitutional Monarchy.”