Northampton clocks up three million rides on Voi e-scooters

And now, Voi, together with West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), has announced the expansion of its e-scooter service to the north and south of Northampton to include Moulton and Collingtree.

Since the e-scooter trial was launched in September 2020, public hire e-scooters have become an important addition to transport in the town, with just over 63,000 people in Northampton now signed up to Voi, using them to commute to work and education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voi says safety is a top priority with the company hosting a number of online safety webinars which cover all aspects of safely riding a Voi e-scooter or e-bike, from wearing a helmet, to the correct position in the road and how to park without causing an obstruction for pedestrians.

Two Voi riders in Northampton

Remaining webinars for 2023 have been scheduled for Tuesday 12 September at 5.30pm and 6.45pm, Thursday 19 October at 12pm and 1.15pm, Tuesday 14 November at 5.30pm and 6.45pm and Thursday 7 December at 12pm and 1.15pm.

Anyone completing a safety webinar will receive 30 free minutes for use on either a Voi e-scooter or e-bike and a helmet. Riders must be 18 or over and have a provisional or full driving licence. People can sign up for the webinars by visiting: Voi UK: Safe Riding Skills Events 2023

Jack Samler, Voi general manager UK, Ireland and France, said: “Our Northampton trial has grown in popularity, with more and more people choosing to use scooters for short trips to work, for socialising, to go to the shops or appointments and to get to university.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since the scheme was launched in partnership with North and West Northamptonshire councils, we’ve increased the number of scooters and expanded the scheme so more people can benefit from using e-scooters across a wider area, providing a new, easy-to-use and affordable means of transport.”

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste at WNC, said: “We are pleased to be working with Voi to continue to deliver safety events which provide an ideal opportunity for people to find out more about the Voi scheme, how to participate safely and legally, how they can do their bit for the environment by travelling sustainably and how to park without causing an obstruction for pedestrians. I would encourage anyone interested to find out more to join one of the upcoming safety events.”