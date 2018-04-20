Northampton class scoops top prize at film festival with 'Masters of the Digiverse' safe browsing video

A homemade movie about staying safe online has won a class of Northampton children a top prize at a film festival.

The Year 5 class at Chiltern Primary School's three-minute movie, "Masters of the Digiverse", has bagged the award from the LitFilm Fest Award.

Everything in the video, from the script to the acting to the props, was down to the hard work of the budding filmmakers.

It explores how the world wide web affects people's lives and touches on topics like mental health, online respect and the impact of sharing your personal life on social media.

Daniella, one of the stars of the award-winning video, said: "It was really fun to make and I think it turned out really well.

"We learned more about how we all have to stay safe online. We don't want people to get bullied or feel sad."

The children wrote the script and made all the props for the film.

The class of 30 spent weeks researching and writing the script for the video and even crafted prop phones, iPads and laptops out of cardboard.

But now the film has gone on to win the online safety category at the LitFilmFest 2018 project with a top prize of a day of professional filming at the school and the chance to debut the new film on the big screen.

Their teacher, Mrs Joy Groom, said: "All the children have been so enthusiastic. They are so much more interested and engaged when they research it themselves.

"Children are using tech from when they're toddlers now. Everybody shares every personal detail online and you need to show children how this can go wrong very quickly.

The winning class for the Masters of the Digiverse category for LitFilmfest2018.

"They're already working on their next film about El Dorado, the city of gold."

The winning class will be invited to an iMax screening of their film in the next few weeks.

The project was supported by the A Tale Unfolds project and YouTube Kids.