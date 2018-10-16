Northampton cinema's mustachioed crew go viral in Queen hit music video

A homemade music video of Queen's 'We Will Rock You' by the staff of a Northampton cinema has gone viral.

The two-minute clip featuring the moustachioed team of Cineworld having a ball to the tune of the Queen anthem has been seen over 76,000 times since it was posted on Facebook on Saturday (October 13).

Cineworld Northampton's Marly Marlington rocks out in the foyer as Freddie Mercury.

It sees the cinema's very own Freddie - played by Marly Marlington - rocking out in the foyer while the team slam bins and shuffle popcorn to the classic hit.

The dynamite video was put together by the Sixfields' cinema's staff to promote the new 'Bohemian Rhapsody' film about Freddie Mercury's life hitting the screens this next week.

Freddie and the team will be also offering photos and taking donations for Children in Need on opening night (October 24).

Watch the Cineworld team's viral hit video here.