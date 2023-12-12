Northampton church's new community project to help people see the benefits of growing their own food

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emmanuel Church’s latest community project is a fantastic collaboration between partner organisations in Northampton to help people see the benefits of growing their own food.

Emmanuel Group of Churches, based in Weston Favell Shopping Centre, Northampton, has a long history of community work with partner organisations. They now have two Community Support Workers, Lynne Nelson and Gem Broadhead, who run a variety of successful projects together, helping disadvantaged people of all ages, many of which are young families with children in the Eastern District.

Recently, the church received a grant from Finnis Scott Foundation to start a gardening project, helping people to see the benefits of growing their own foods, especially in the cost-of-living crisis we are in which has a greater impact on people who were already struggling financially. Lynne and Gem decided to buy all the seeds, herbs, plants etc from the Beehive Horti-Hub Garden Shop to benefit this charity in Northampton.

Gem and Lynne with T-shirts hinting at other partnership work they do! Photo: Lynne Nelson.

The Bee Hive is the vocational Sixth Form provision of Northgate Academy Trust for young people with learning difficulties who are not yet ready for work or college and require access to a curriculum that is designed to develop their personal and social skills, their understanding of the world of work and adulthood. Based in Kingsthorpe, most people know about their lovely café, but they also have a pre-loved shop, Horti-Hub garden shop and a well-being suite on site.

The Hope Centre in Northampton has donated some gardening tools for the project, and Lynne and Gem have started the gardening project in the grounds of Bellinge Community House, a community space where many local people will be able to benefit from this work. Lynne and Gem are there every Tuesday between 10am and 12.30pm, if you would like to join in. It is in Fieldmill Square, Fieldmill Road, Bellinge, NN3 9AQ.

Another charity that has joined this project is Canto, a Charitable Specialist College working with young people who have additional needs. Canto students are building and fixing the garden bed borders. Lynne and Gem are also working with a local Pupil Referral Unit and will offer some students some work experience with them. Gem and Lynne's time spent on this project and others has been kindly funded by West Northamptonshire Council.

The team also received a ‘Grow Cook Eat’ grant from the Hope Centre to purchase equipment which they are using in a cookery course, teaching people to cook nutritious meals on a budget. Where possible, they will use some of the vegetables and herbs grown outside. After their hard work outside, Lynne and the gardening team can enjoy a healthy, freshly cooked lunch served by Gem and the cooking team.

Working on a raised bed - literally! Photo: Lynne Nelson.

Yet another partner in this project is the Frank Bruno Federation who have ordered some garden bed borders from Canto. Once they are set up, Lynne and Gem will take some of the gardening team to get the beds planted there, and the Foundation will keep them maintained.

Julie Parsons, fundraiser for Emmanuel Group, said: “I’m so thrilled to see how Lynne and Gem have decided to use this funding, and worked with several other charities in town.

"This project is going to benefit so many people, as of course we know that gardening is good for your health and wellbeing, and people will be able to learn more about growing food and cooking healthy meals on a budget, such useful life skills. I’m so proud of Lynne and Gem, and the great work they do for Emmanuel.”