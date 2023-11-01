News you can trust since 1931
Northampton charities set to benefit from Franklins Solicitors £50 Challenge

Four Northamptonshire-based charities are set to benefit from an Apprentice-style fundraising challenge, organised by Franklins Solicitors LLP.
By Kate OwensContributor
Published 1st Nov 2023, 14:55 GMT- 2 min read
Cynthia Spencer Hospice and the Hope Centre have once again been selected to benefit from the challenge and two new Northampton-based charities – The Lewis Foundation and Northamptonshire Community Foundation – have been chosen to gain valuable funds from the challenge in 2024.

The challenge sees each participating team receive an initial £50 seed funding from Franklins Solicitors, a prominent legal firm with offices in Northampton and Milton Keynes. Each team then has three months to turn the £50 seed funding into substantial funds for their chosen charity however they choose – anything from bake sales to barbecues, auctions, car washes and more.

Since it began in 2018, the Franklins £50 Challenge has raised more than £100,000 for local charities, showcasing the potential for collective efforts to bring about meaningful transformation. The 2024 challenge will run from February to May with the underlying aim of fighting hunger, fuelling wellness and changing local lives.

Simon Long (Managing Partner), Andrea Smith, Lee Holmes and Scott Wright of Franklins Solicitors LLP
Simon Long (Managing Partner), Andrea Smith, Lee Holmes and Scott Wright of Franklins Solicitors LLP
Dean Jones, Head of Giving and Development at Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “We are delighted to have been selected as one of the designated charities for 2024. Our campaign to shine a spotlight on Rural Community Needs was launched in June 2023. Ever since, we have been on a mission to raise over £200,000 to support people in rural communities who are experiencing challenging times. We know from our research that there are people within Northamptonshire’s rural communities who are experiencing rising levels of homelessness, social isolation, the burden of meeting the rising costs of everyday costs fuel or food and the choice at times of whether to heat their homes or feed their families.”

Lorraine Lewis, CEO of The Lewis Foundation, said: “It was fantastic news to hear that we had been selected to be one of the chosen charities for Franklin's £50 Challenge. More than ever, due to the cost of living crisis, the people who are diagnosed with cancer who we support in hospital are struggling to afford the basic essentials they need, in addition to home comforts. This challenge will be a fantastic opportunity for businesses to work together and think outside the box to raise awareness and funds to support those within our community who need help.”

Four Milton Keynes based charities have also been selected to benefit from the challenge: Willen Hospice, MK Act, and new to 2024 – Harry’s Rainbow and YMCA.

Andrea Smith, Partner at Franklins Solicitors, said: “We’re excited to be working with eight local charities who do amazing work in our communities and rely on public support to help make this happen. We hope to see as many local businesses as possible signing up to take part for 2024. As well as raising money to help make a positive impact in the local community, it’s a fantastic opportunity for teambuilding, getting creative and having fun.”

Franklins is encouraging companies and organisations to sign up to take part in the 2024 £50 Challenge. To register as a team visit: www.franklins-sols.co.uk/50-challenge

