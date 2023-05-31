Northampton cemetery that faced a grave outlook now looks to have a positive future thanks to community support

Although the cemetery closed for burials decades ago, it remains one of the most significant heritage assets within the Billing Road Conservation Area.However, it is in decline with general neglect taking its toll and with members of the Northamptonshire Gardens Trust worried that the cemetery will continue to deteriorate further unless drastic action is taken.

But then the Trust – which cherishes parks, gardens and designed landscapes and helps preserve the past for the future – was awarded the first national Gardens Trust Community Grant.

“It is a funded award so it will enable us to form an active, Friends of Billing Road Cemetery Group,” said a delighted Elaine Johnson, chair of the Northamptonshire Gardens Trust.

Elaine Johnson, chair of the Northamptonshire Gardens Trust, briefs supporters about the heritage and wildlife at the Billing Road Cemetery.

“We are hopeful that a Friends Group will be a key catalyst for change, raising awareness, and ultimately, helping to preserve the heritage and sustainability of the cemetery.

“Despite its present condition, it is a beautiful tranquil space and has a lot of possibilities.”

And local supporters and councillors, as well as people from further afield, have demonstrated that they share their views, turning out in their droves at two public meetings to discuss the future of the cemetery.

The most recent gathering was at the cemetery itself when some 80 people, local and regular users, turned up to hear about the heritage and wildlife at the site.

Lisa Rowley, the Wildlife Trust’s project and conservation officer, said that it was heartening to see so many people arrive to hear about the cemetery project and the next steps to be taken.

“It was great to hear their views, what they love about the cemetery and how that can be taken forward into the future. There was plenty of bird song to be heard and wildflowers to be identified in this calm, green oasis. There’s an abundance of wildlife in the cemetery, so I encourage everyone to send in their sightings to www.northantsbrc.org.uk

Thrilled at the “considerable” support from local people and councillors, Elaine Johnson said there was now a noticeable appetite for forming a Friends Group to preserve and promote the cemetery.

“A key message coming through are the exciting stories to be told and we recently discovered that Wenman Joseph Bassett-Lowke, model engineer and owner of the renowned 78 Derngate, designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh, is buried in the cemetery.”

The next public meeting is planned for 7pm on Wednesday, June 7 at Abington Park Museum in Park Avenue South, Northampton NN1 5LW.