Northampton Casuals celebrates two special women on International Women's Day

There’s no shortage of amazing women supporting us at Northampton Casuals whether that’s in committee roles, on the pitch, cheering from the sidelines, behind the bar or BBQ, or in the all-important taxi service to fixtures or home from the club!

This International Women’s Day we’re spotlighting two wonderful women who have had, and who continue to have, a truly positive influence on our club. From building up the mini and junior section in the early years to inspiring our next generation of rugby ladies - find out more about Ruth Gable and Steph Smith.

Ruth first came down to the club 60 years ago when her brother started playing for the colts, and when she had two sons who wanted to play, the family came along to Casuals. In the early 1980s there were around 40 children playing in the Under 8, Under 12 and Under 14 age groups and before long Ruth’s husband Pete had started coaching and even playing again himself. Ruth got increasingly involved in club life, from washing match shirts, sorting out matchday food to becoming the Secretary then Chair of the Mini and Junior section.

Steph Smith helped to establish Northampton Casuals first Under 12 Girls Team

Ruth says: “Casuals is like a second family to me. The club welcomed my sons, one of whom is deaf, with open arms and were so supportive when my late husband was ill, even moving the annual dinner location so he could access it. I am so proud of the amazing legacy of mini and junior rugby at the club, growing from those early days.”

Back then it was unusual to see a woman in a management position but that didn’t stop Ruth - she went on to join the ladies committee and became Secretary for the Trustees, a position she took on for fifteen years. She became the first woman Clubman of the Year and the first woman Honorary Vice President - a real history maker! Ruth is still involved in the club now, continuing to cater for the players’ dinner and she can occasionally be seen having a double whisky from the bar!

“Things have developed a lot of course,” says Ruth. “With women now a more integral part of the club in my mind, it’s all changed for the better and with Casuals now even having a girls team - I think that’s fantastic.”

The Under 12 girls team is flourishing at Casuals, and its a squad that Steph Smith is rightly proud to be coaching working closely with Vicki Dillion-Davies. Steph got involved as a manager for a junior side when her son was younger, and after helping out with tackle bags one day and being teased for not playing rugby herself she laced up her boots and has played for a local ladies team ever since.

When her daughter expressed an interest in rugby Steph made it happen at Casuals, pestering people until she had enough girls to start a junior side. Starting this season with eight girls, Steph has built the side to 15 players and created a great atmosphere for young female players.

“The Red Roses and sides like Loughborough Lightning are doing a brilliant job of raising the profile of girls and womens’ rugby,” says Steph. “More people are aware of how good the women’s game is and we’ve had nothing but great support from Casuals in building our girls team.”

Steph coaches alongside a busy job as a Facilities and Health & Safety Manager, often travelling with work - but she says being on the pitch is hugely rewarding. Steph says: “I love spending time with these girls and seeing them progress. It’s not just about creating a rugby player - it’s about developing the whole person and building their confidence. I’m really excited about the future of girls rugby at Casuals and would love to eventually see a pathway for them into senior rugby at the club.”