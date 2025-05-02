Northampton builder wins £130k Mercedes G-Wagen for just 19p on BOTB
A construction worker from Northampton won a £130,000 car for 19p - even though he doesn't have a driving licence.
Tudor Sanduianu entered one of BOTB's many dream car competitions, spending 19p on his ticket to win a Mercedes AMG G-63 G-Wagen and he was left speechless when he was told he'd won.
BOTB presenter Christian Williams dragged him away from his building site to present him with the keys to the 585bhp luxury SUV and then the reality of Tudor's win set in.
“I can’t explain,” Tudor said with a huge smile when first asked how he was feeling. “I feel very, very good.”
Tudor was given a tour of the car’s standout features before getting behind the wheel to fire up the engine.
“Very nice,” he grinned, clearly impressed.
But then he confessed he doesn’t yet have a driving licence. Laughing at the twist, he said: “Cash, please!”
Instead of hitting the road, he plans to take the competition’s cash alternative of £94,000 - which he plans to put towards buying his first home.
Christian said: “For just 19p, Tudor has landed a life-changing win.
“The Mercedes G-Wagen is an absolute beast of a car – powerful, luxurious, and a serious head-turner. But the fact that Tudor doesn’t even have a licence yet makes it even more unbelievable.
“He’s got his sights set on buying a house, and I think that’s an amazing way to use the cash alternative.”
