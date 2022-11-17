Northampton brain injury survivor shortlisted for national award for extraordinary achievements

A brain injury survivor who defied the odds of survival has been shortlisted for a national award for his extraordinary achievements.

Mark Kennedy, who has run more than 100 half marathons, delivered inspirational speeches across the UK, set up two businesses and co-authored four books, will be recognised at an annual awards luncheon as one of just three finalists in the running for the title of Alex Richardson Achiever of the Year.

The award, which is sponsored by Slater & Gordon, will be presented at the ceremony organised by Headway – the brain injury association on 9 December at The Landmark London.

When asked how it feels to be nominated, Mark said: “Amazing! Incredible! As a public speaker I’m used to being the centre of attention, but this is on another level. It was a lovely surprise and I feel very humbled.”

Mark, 48, sustained a severe traumatic brain injury in a freak accident in August 2012 while he was on holiday. Mark and his wife of 16 years Jules were enjoying a meal at a Spanish tapas bar when Mark got up to go to the bathroom.

While in the bathroom, Mark passed out and collapsed, hitting his head on the floor.

Recalling the horrifying accident, Mark said: “Jules had come to look for me as I’d been gone a while. When she found me, my nose was bleeding, and I was being sick. I don’t remember any of it; my first memory is waking up in a hotel room the morning after.”

Mark was taken to a local hospital but later discharged with an ear infection. Little did he know that it would turn out to be something much more sinister.

“I still didn’t feel right when I got home a few days later, so I took myself to Northampton General Hospital,” said Mark.

Alarms bells started ringing and Mark was transferred to a more specialist hospital in Oxford. He was told the harrowing news that he had a fractured skull and two bleeds on the brain.

“The doctors told me that people don’t usually survive this type of brain injury, let alone be able to sit and have a conversation afterwards,” said Mark.

“I didn’t realise how serious it was until the doctor showed me the scan of my brain. It felt like the floor had opened up beneath me.”

Once the physical effects of swelling and bleeding on the brain had stabilised, Mark was discharged and told to return to normal life.

Although Mark made a good recovery physically, like many other brain injury survivors, he was left with the hidden and often complex effects such as fatigue, memory loss, depression and anxiety, meaning he struggled to adjust to his former life.

Mark said: “One of my biggest challenges is that I’m high functioning. Someone who doesn’t know me or doesn’t know what I’ve been through would look at me and think I’m fine. That’s the thing with a brain injury, the effects are often invisible.”

Mark sought out the support of two local brain injury charities working to improve the lives of brain injury survivors, Headway Northamptonshire and Headway East Northants.

He said: “Headway have been amazing over the years. There was no support offered after discharge but charities like Headway are there to pick up the pieces. The monthly online support groups are a real source of comfort to me.”

Returning to running, a hobby he’d previously been passionate about, was a pivotal milestone in Mark’s recovery. Since his brain injury, Mark has racked up over 100 half marathons and hundreds of parkruns both across the UK and internationally.

Mark is also the author and co-author of several books, including 'What the Hell Just Happened?' the story of how he and his wife have rebuilt their lives following Mark’s brain injury, and 'Half Man, Half Marathon', which details his extensive running achievements and personal developments.

Mark and Jules run multiple businesses and are the proud recipients of several local business awards in Northamptonshire. They are the creators of a motivational speaking company called Future Toolbox, where they use their own experiences to inspire and empower community groups including brain injury survivors and young people.

Mark said: “Looking back at all I have achieved since my brain injury; it sometimes feels surreal. Without my brain injury I wouldn’t have been as determined in life. It has given me a sense of purpose and drive.”

Mark’s achievements also include speaking on behalf of Headway at a national brain injury conference and an event for marathon runners about his journey with brain injury.

Mark was nominated for the Achiever of the Year award by a close friend Sally Wood who said: “Being shortlisted for this award means the world to Mark. He’s achieved so much both in spite of and because of his brain injury. He is so passionate about helping others in a similar position to overcome the obstacles they face and reach their full potential.”

