Northampton boy wins British Garden Centres Design a Coronation Cake Competition

Hundreds of children entered a competition set up by the largest family-run group, British Garden Centres asking budding bakers to design a cake based on the King’s Coronation. Samuel Debenham was announced as the winner after his intricate design impressed the team. Samuel is 11 years old and made an incredible cake, featuring King Charles III's royal monogram, as well as his favourite flower, a Delphinium, and the well-known British Garden Centres butterfly logo. As the winning designer, Samuel took home a gardening and baking hamper full of goodies and a £100 British Garden Centres gift voucher which he collected from Roxton Garden Centre. Samuel said: "When mum told me the news that my Coronation Cake design had been chosen by British Garden Centres as the winning entry, I felt surprised and really happy. I spent a long time designing the cake and thought it would be nice to include King Charles' favourite flower on it, which I found out is the Delphinium. I was very excited to collect my prizes from Roxton Garden Centre on Sunday. The hamper looks great, I'm hoping to bake some cupcakes with my new baking equipment. I'm also looking forward to helping my Grandad grow some plants with the tools and seeds from my kit. I did treat myself to some Lego with the gift card! Thanks to British Garden Centres for a great competition and prizes.” Speaking about the competition, Phil Hammer, Manager of Roxton Garden Centre said: "It is great to see the children of Bedfordshire get excited and engage with the King’s Coronation. We all loved Samuel's coronation cake concept as well as the thought process and Samuel put so much into it. We hope he enjoys the hamper and gift card which will provide him with many happy gardening and baking days to come.”