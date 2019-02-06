Northampton Borough Council to contribute to gritting costs

The rowing back of cuts to the county council's gritting services will partly be paid for by Northampton Borough Council.

It comes after county council leader Matt Golby said he would go back on the controversial cuts.

Additional detail on the decision has now revealed the introduction of a new 'intermediate' gritting network, which will be treated after the precautionary routes.

However it is not yet known what weather conditions will have to be in place for these to be activated, or if the new routes tally exactly with downgraded roads.

What has been clarified is that Councillor Golby's plea for district and borough councils to contribute to gritting costs has only been answered by Northampton Borough Council.

A deal between the Guildhall and Angel Square will see the borough council give an amount of money depending on how much gritting is needed. Details are still being ironed out, but it is likely the funds will only pay for gritting of roads in the borough.

Cllr Jonathan Nunn, Borough Council leader, said: “While we have no direct responsibility for road gritting, we feel it’s absolutely right that we support the county council’s efforts to keep people safe and keep the borough moving.

“It is important to note that our resources are limited and we will need to put a cap on how much money the borough council could contribute if necessary.

“That said, if we experience the kind of winter weather conditions we are accustomed to, our contribution should be sufficient to ensure extra roads will be gritted when necessary.”