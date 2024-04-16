Northampton-based truck Stop wins Truck Stop of the Year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Red Lion won SNAP’s first Truck Stop of the Year award at the RSS Expo in Cheshire.

It was a hotly contested competition with almost 1,000 votes from the truck-driving community across Europe. Red Lion clinched the title as the trucking community's favourite stop against shortlisted finalists: Chippenham Pit Stop, Route 74 Truckstop, and Rasthof Körfez61 GmbH.

Accommodating over 200 HGV parking spaces and providing truck washing facilities, the Red Lion Truck Stop has become the go-to destination for drivers in the area. Described as a trucker's paradise, its communal feel and the vast range of facilities made this stop a firm favourite for the drivers voting.

Ali Sadrudin, Site Operator at The Red Lion Truck Stop comments “We’re ecstatic! This has been 17 years in the making, and we are so proud to have finally won. We have a fantastic team in place and couldn’t have done this without their hard work. Every push to keep improving has been worth it.”

The site has been commended by many for its dedication to providing a safe and secure environment - holding a TAPA PSR Level 3 certification, winning a Park Mark Freight Award, and being named in the Top UK stops for female HGV drivers.

Myra McPartlin, Head of Commercial Sales at SNAP says "This award was decided by the drivers who traverse endlessly across Europe using truck stops and their facilities daily. The response we've received from the trucking community has been phenomenal - we'd like to thank all who voted.”

"Every finalist on the shortlist was a worthy contender, and The Red Lion Truck Stop proved a deserving winner. Their innovative thinking and dedication to providing the trucking community with high-quality facilities and security is paving the way for a new standard of truck stops.", McPartlin continues.

SNAP will open the voting for next year's Truckstop of the Year in Autumn 2024.