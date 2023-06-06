Public sector IT specialist Kingsfield has picked up the ‘Corporate Reseller of the Year’ award at this year’s prestigious Technology Reseller Awards.

The Technology Reseller Awards 2023 recognises the massive contribution that technology resellers make to their wider community, honouring the achievements of businesses throughout the IT sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award in this highly competitive category recognises Kingsfield as one of the very best corporate resellers and managed service providers (MSPs) in the UK and comes after a record 12 months for the business.

Kingsfield is based in Northampton

Kingsfield, based in Northampton, specialises in providing technology and IT consultancy in the public sector, with a proven track record of implementing bespoke IT solutions in the NHS, Ministry of Defence, Department for Education and the BBC.

The award win rounds off a great year of growth for Kingsfield, including a 231% increase in turnover over the last year, compared to 2021. Revenue also increased in this period from £6.19 million to £20.47 million, signifying real growth for their team.

The continued growth and subsequent award nomination has been supported by several new senior appointments, including Brian Boys as Managing Director. Brian commented on the award win: “The ultimate recognition at the Technology Reseller Awards last week really is the icing on the cake of a fantastic year of growth here at Kingsfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The award certainly won’t be slowing us down however, as we remain committed to staying at the forefront of the latest technology and in alignment with tech giants such as Apple and Microsoft, we will continue leading the digital charge to stay ahead of the times”.

Kingsfield has secured several new framework and client wins that has allowed the business’ growth to skyrocket, resulting in award recognition. This includes becoming an Apple Authorised Reseller – a global community of independent, technology service providers that specialise in Apple solutions.

Kingsfield was also recently awarded a spot on a huge, £1.5 billion NOE Framework, to support NHS Trusts up and down the country by offering IT solutions at economically advantageous prices.