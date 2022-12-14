Northampton-based construction company expands by 25% over the last year

The efforts and expertise of a Northampton-based construction consulting firm has led to the business growing by a quarter in the past 12 months.

Bhangals Construction Consultants have expanded by 25 per cent since this time last year, employing five new staff and taking the total workforce headcount to 26.

The construction experts, who use proven strategies to cut costs and speed up processes, have taken on an additional three estimators, one administrator and one further administrator who will start in January 2023 to support the growth of the business.

The Bhangals team celebrating the end of the year with Christmas jumper day

Managing director Parm Bhangal said: “We’ve had a very busy year and our efforts have seen us put 25 per cent on to the business from last year. We are not complacent, there are a number of challenges we continue to face.

“With the way interest rates are going it will be difficult to pursue further growth, but we’ll do our best to push forward, keep up our first-class service and do the very best we can for our clients.

“We pride ourselves on delivering projects on time and on or under budget, every time. All our services are bespoke and tailored to customer needs and wants.