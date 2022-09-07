News you can trust since 1931
Northampton artist creates inks from discarded kitchen waste

‘Artworks are lovingly created’

By Samantha Sage, contributor
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 8:19 pm
Samantha Sage, of Kislingbury, uses plants from her garden and organic waste from her kitchen to create an array of beautifully sustainable inks which she uses to make artworks for greetings cards

Her artworks are printed onto cardstock crafted from spent brewers grain and packaged with only recycled paper.

All of her artworks are lovingly created with her two young daughters beside her – she hopes that they will inherit her creative passion to protect the planet.

Follow her on Instagram: @_SamanthaSageStudios

