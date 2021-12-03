Hundreds of passengers were stranded after a man died on the tracks last night

Hundreds of train travellers heading for Northampton and Milton Keynes were stranded after a person died on the tracks in London last night.

The driver of the 21:49 London Northwestern Railway service from Euston to Crewe was injured and the train badly damaged in the horrific incident on Thursday (December 2).

Bosses told passengers services were suspended because of a 'serious incident'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But furious ticket-holders rounded on train operators London Northwestern Railway and Avanti West Coast after being kept waiting for up to four hours before being told there would be no trains to get them home.

One frustrated traveller tweeted: "Stranded on the concourse at Euston in the early hours of the morning for over an hour with no timeline about when a train will run to take me home to Northampton."

Another rapped: "You’ve failed a lot of people this evening. Can you reimburse anyone for the extra spend they’ve had to make to get home? Hardly any communication throughout."

Another disgruntled passenger slammed National Rail for not stepping in to help: "Absolute nightmare! Three-and-a-half hours sitting on a train parked at Kings Langley.

"Surely Network Rail could send a bus. Such disrespect for passengers. Shame on you."

Many resorted to forking out up to £150 on taxis after services were suspended while emergency services worked at the scene, near Harrow and Wealdstone station, between Watford and London.

A London Northwestern Railway spokesperson said on Friday: “We apologise to customers who experienced disruption on journeys to and from London Euston on Thursday evening.

“Shortly after 10pm our 21.49hrs departure from London Euston struck a person close to Harrow and Wealdstone station. Sadly the person died at the scene.

"The driver of the train suffered injuries requiring treatment from the ambulance service.

“The train suffered significant damage in the incident, meaning all lines were blocked for several hours while repair and recovery took place. Where possible, road replacement transport was provided to allow passengers to continue their journeys."